The Shy One by onewing
Photo 931

The Shy One

I could hear blue faced honey eaters in the garden and went out with the camera to spot them. Unfortunately, every time I got close, they flew off. They do tend to be rather shy.

I finally spotted one and managed to get this photo before he flew off.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

