The Cheeky One
The Cheeky One

The Little Corellas are definitely the cheekiest of birds who visit our garden.

This one is a youngster because he hasn't lost his brown baby feathers yet. He really is cheeky though and comes up to our patio squawking for some sunflower seeds.

Of course, he has me well trained, and I go out with some seeds. He always waddles behind me getting to the seed before the rainbow lorikeets
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are cheeky alone, but en masse they are really something!
November 20th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a cheeky beauty
November 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
So funny, he even looks cheeky! Fabulous shot of this little beauty.
November 20th, 2024  
