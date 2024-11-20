Sign up
Previous
Photo 934
The Cheeky One
The Little Corellas are definitely the cheekiest of birds who visit our garden.
This one is a youngster because he hasn't lost his brown baby feathers yet. He really is cheeky though and comes up to our patio squawking for some sunflower seeds.
Of course, he has me well trained, and I go out with some seeds. He always waddles behind me getting to the seed before the rainbow lorikeets
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4597
photos
250
followers
132
following
255% complete
927
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are cheeky alone, but en masse they are really something!
November 20th, 2024
eDorre
ace
What a cheeky beauty
November 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
So funny, he even looks cheeky! Fabulous shot of this little beauty.
November 20th, 2024
