The Cheeky One

The Little Corellas are definitely the cheekiest of birds who visit our garden.



This one is a youngster because he hasn't lost his brown baby feathers yet. He really is cheeky though and comes up to our patio squawking for some sunflower seeds.



Of course, he has me well trained, and I go out with some seeds. He always waddles behind me getting to the seed before the rainbow lorikeets