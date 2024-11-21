The Gentle One

I do love currawongs, and this one is a beauty. He takes meat out of my hand so gently and then drops it on the ground to eat it bit by bit.
Sometimes the lorikeets and noisy miners spot him and take the meat off him. Even though he is twice their size he doesn't argue with them as they are so bossy. He is really nervous around the lorikeets.
I then have to throw him some more meat and tell him to 'go home' At this point he usually flies off with a mouthful of mince in his beak.
I know you aren't keen on them Wylie @pusspup but I really do think this chap and his Mrs are gorgeous.