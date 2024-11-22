Previous
Newcastle in Black and White 1 by onewing
Photo 936

Newcastle in Black and White 1

Late posting today because I have been out in Newcastle with my pal Sharon today and only just got home.

She had an appointment this afternoon, so we decided to set off early this morning and make a day of it and have both driven and walked miles today. Had lunch out too which was nice.

I am going to post photos of Newcastle in black and white for the next few days.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's currawong 'The Gentle One'

I will catch up later tonight but need to have a bit of quiet time first though, it has been a long hot day.
Jane Morley
Beautiful….you haven’t lost your touch Babs!
November 22nd, 2024  
Tia ace
Super panoramic effect.
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The large buildings look quite imposing
November 22nd, 2024  
