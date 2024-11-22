Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 936
Newcastle in Black and White 1
Late posting today because I have been out in Newcastle with my pal Sharon today and only just got home.
She had an appointment this afternoon, so we decided to set off early this morning and make a day of it and have both driven and walked miles today. Had lunch out too which was nice.
I am going to post photos of Newcastle in black and white for the next few days.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's currawong 'The Gentle One'
I will catch up later tonight but need to have a bit of quiet time first though, it has been a long hot day.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4599
photos
250
followers
134
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Morley
Beautiful….you haven’t lost your touch Babs!
November 22nd, 2024
Tia
ace
Super panoramic effect.
November 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The large buildings look quite imposing
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close