Photo 937
Newcastle in Black and White 2
Sorry I didn't catch up last night but after a long day in Newcastle I was tired and went to bed early.
Day 2 of Newcastle in Black and White and here is Newcastle beach with Nobby's lighthouse in the distance.
Another hot day today and after a walk earlier this afternoon I needed a lovely boysenberry ice cream cone to cool off.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
L. H.
Perfection!
November 23rd, 2024
