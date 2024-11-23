Previous
Newcastle in Black and White 2 by onewing
Photo 937

Newcastle in Black and White 2

Sorry I didn't catch up last night but after a long day in Newcastle I was tired and went to bed early.

Day 2 of Newcastle in Black and White and here is Newcastle beach with Nobby's lighthouse in the distance.

Another hot day today and after a walk earlier this afternoon I needed a lovely boysenberry ice cream cone to cool off.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

L. H. ace
Perfection!
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact