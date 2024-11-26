Previous
Masts by onewing
Photo 940

Masts

I am a bit late posting today because we have been at a talk this afternoon given by retired police officer Detective Superintendent Deborah Wallace.

Some of you Aussie's will know her from the
TV documentary Million Dollar Murders and also her documentary about Strike Force Raptor of which she was the superintendent in charge.

If ever any of you get to go to talk given by her it is well worth it as she is a brilliant speaker.

I took this photo a couple of days ago at our local marina.

It has been a very hot day today so it was nice to be inside an airconditioned building listening to Deb Wallace give her talk.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
257% complete

Photo Details

