I Just Caught a Fish This Big by onewing
Photo 941

I Just Caught a Fish This Big

It is another very hot day today and I went for a walk at Birubi this morning. I haven't looked at the photos yet but will post one tomorrow.

In the meantime, here is a photo taken at the marina.

I love how this cormorant was drying his wings, and it looked as though he was saying 'I just caught a fish this big' but the other birds didn't seem to be very interested, ha ha.

Sorry I have been a bit absent, it is a busy time of year and a lot going on here. We are out this evening too. Will catch up when I can.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
257% complete

Susan Klassen ace
Awesome story telling capture!
November 27th, 2024  
