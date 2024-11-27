I Just Caught a Fish This Big

It is another very hot day today and I went for a walk at Birubi this morning. I haven't looked at the photos yet but will post one tomorrow.



In the meantime, here is a photo taken at the marina.



I love how this cormorant was drying his wings, and it looked as though he was saying 'I just caught a fish this big' but the other birds didn't seem to be very interested, ha ha.



Sorry I have been a bit absent, it is a busy time of year and a lot going on here. We are out this evening too. Will catch up when I can.