Previous
Photo 941
I Just Caught a Fish This Big
It is another very hot day today and I went for a walk at Birubi this morning. I haven't looked at the photos yet but will post one tomorrow.
In the meantime, here is a photo taken at the marina.
I love how this cormorant was drying his wings, and it looked as though he was saying 'I just caught a fish this big' but the other birds didn't seem to be very interested, ha ha.
Sorry I have been a bit absent, it is a busy time of year and a lot going on here. We are out this evening too. Will catch up when I can.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Babs
@onewing
Susan Klassen
Awesome story telling capture!
November 27th, 2024
