Photo 942
Yesterday morning I went for a walk at Birubi but didn't stay too long because it was so hot. Even at 9.30 am it was 32 degrees C.
Today has cooled down a bit and we have had a little bit of rain, but it is now very humid.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4605
photos
250
followers
134
following
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the beach,
November 28th, 2024
