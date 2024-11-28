Previous
Flags by onewing
Photo 942

Flags

Yesterday morning I went for a walk at Birubi but didn't stay too long because it was so hot. Even at 9.30 am it was 32 degrees C.

Today has cooled down a bit and we have had a little bit of rain, but it is now very humid.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the beach,
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact