A Colony of Bin Chickens

It has cooled down somewhat today thank goodness and I even tackled the ironing this morning.



I saw this group of ibis on the rocks at Birubi on Wednesday. I looked them up to see what their collective noun was and discovered that they are called a colony if they are standing around and a wedge if they are in flight. This group were definitely just standing around. I think it was too hot for them to fly.