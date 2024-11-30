Previous
Birubi by onewing
Photo 944

Birubi

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Colony of Bin Chickens' and here is a photo taken at the same spot but further away.

It was more sheltered at this end of the beach, and you can see the 'bin chickens' (ibis) on the rocks in the distance.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
