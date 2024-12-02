Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 946
Ripples and Barnacles
Another hot day today after yesterday's storm.
Here is another photo taken at Birubi last Wednesday.
I love the ripples of the water as the tide was coming in around the rock covered in barnacles.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4609
photos
250
followers
134
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah, 34 here today - guess it's summer
December 2nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love the textures
December 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these ripples and textures. It is very calming just watching them flow.
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close