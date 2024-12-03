Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
One Tree Three Different Patterns
As you know I do love the patterns on tree bark and this triptych was just from one tree.
Today would have been my Mum's birthday, she died 30 years ago and I still miss her.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
6
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4610
photos
249
followers
134
following
259% complete
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Annie D
ace
gorgeous :)
December 3rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
Looks artistic presented like this.
December 3rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
It is Babs' trees.
December 3rd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Good eye and well presented. I celebrated by Mom's 100th about a week ago (she passed 29 years ago) with a root beer float in her honor. It was one of her favorite summer time treats.
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love it, Babs! What kind of tree is this? I understand about missing a mum that has gone on to Heaven. Mine left us in 2013, just weeks after her 88th birthday. She would have been 99 this past June... Hope your memories were a comfort to you today!
December 3rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Beautiful as always.
December 3rd, 2024
