One Tree Three Different Patterns by onewing
Photo 947

One Tree Three Different Patterns

As you know I do love the patterns on tree bark and this triptych was just from one tree.

Today would have been my Mum's birthday, she died 30 years ago and I still miss her.

3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Annie D ace
gorgeous :)
December 3rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
Looks artistic presented like this.
December 3rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
It is Babs' trees.
December 3rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Good eye and well presented. I celebrated by Mom's 100th about a week ago (she passed 29 years ago) with a root beer float in her honor. It was one of her favorite summer time treats.
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love it, Babs! What kind of tree is this? I understand about missing a mum that has gone on to Heaven. Mine left us in 2013, just weeks after her 88th birthday. She would have been 99 this past June... Hope your memories were a comfort to you today!
December 3rd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Beautiful as always.
December 3rd, 2024  
