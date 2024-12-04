Previous
Shrooms by onewing
Shrooms

I spotted these mushrooms in the garden, and they made me smile. The one on the right looks as though it is trying to give the one on the left a kiss.
Babs

ace
@onewing
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look like they've been partying like a really fun guy
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and textures, I had to smile at your narrative :-)
December 4th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love your imagination
December 4th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
There is an intimacy for sure. What a great find.
December 4th, 2024  
Taffy ace
They are definitely connecting -- so well spotted!
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Aaa well spotted
December 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Mushrooms has such a delicate structure, fascinating.
December 4th, 2024  
