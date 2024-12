Nelson Bay Walk

We have been out with the walking group today in Nelson Bay and although the temperature has dropped to around 25 C it was rather cloudy and the humidity was at around 80 percent, so it was very uncomfortable walking.



We had a lovely lunch afterwards and now having a lazy afternoon.



You can see lots of black swans in the top left photo. They aren't very clear because we were quite a distance away on the cliff, but this is only about half of the swans we saw in this stretch of water.