What a Difference a Day Makes by onewing
What a Difference a Day Makes

Yesterday's collage taken on our walk from this beach to Nelson Bay showed Tomaree Head in the distance covered in cloud (top centre image)

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-12-05

As you can see it is hot and sunny today temperatures around 32 degrees c but a little less humid.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Babs

@onewing
Beautiful scenic capture! Looks so inviting.
December 6th, 2024  
I'd love to walk there!
December 6th, 2024  
What a fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene, I love the water. Cold and raining here today.
December 6th, 2024  
The water is so clean.
December 6th, 2024  
Beautiful. Sunshine here in my part of Pacific NW but colder and windy lately.
December 6th, 2024  
Looks so inviting after such a hot day.
December 6th, 2024  
