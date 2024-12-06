Sign up
Photo 950
What a Difference a Day Makes
Yesterday's collage taken on our walk from this beach to Nelson Bay showed Tomaree Head in the distance covered in cloud (top centre image)
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-12-05
As you can see it is hot and sunny today temperatures around 32 degrees c but a little less humid.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
6th December 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful scenic capture! Looks so inviting.
December 6th, 2024
eDorre
ace
I'd love to walk there!
December 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene, I love the water. Cold and raining here today.
December 6th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
The water is so clean.
December 6th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Beautiful. Sunshine here in my part of Pacific NW but colder and windy lately.
December 6th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Looks so inviting after such a hot day.
December 6th, 2024
