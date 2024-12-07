Previous
Solarized Bulk Carrier and Tugs by onewing
Photo 951

Solarized Bulk Carrier and Tugs

Last night I had a play with some Newcastle photos and solarized them. I will post the photos over the next couple of days.

I quite like how this one turned out of a bulk carrier and the tugboats. I think the sky looks very dramatic solarized.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Looks like ships from Mars.
December 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I like the ship and tugs! Very dramatic against the sky.
December 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow great edit
December 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
How cool!
December 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a huge colourful one, fabulous processing. I love the tones of the water.
December 7th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
A nice pop of colour against the stormy sky...such a huge looking ship.
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact