Photo 951
Solarized Bulk Carrier and Tugs
Last night I had a play with some Newcastle photos and solarized them. I will post the photos over the next couple of days.
I quite like how this one turned out of a bulk carrier and the tugboats. I think the sky looks very dramatic solarized.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4614
photos
247
followers
131
following
Yao RL
ace
Looks like ships from Mars.
December 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I like the ship and tugs! Very dramatic against the sky.
December 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow great edit
December 7th, 2024
eDorre
ace
How cool!
December 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a huge colourful one, fabulous processing. I love the tones of the water.
December 7th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
A nice pop of colour against the stormy sky...such a huge looking ship.
December 7th, 2024
