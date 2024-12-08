Sign up
Photo 952
Photo 952
Solarized Customs House and Clock Tower
It is another very hot humid day and I am staying home today.
Had a very uncomfortable night due to humidity and storms.
I am posting solarized photos for a few days, and I love the orange sky on this shot of the Customs House and Clock Tower in Newcastle.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
4
6
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4615
photos
247
followers
131
following
260% complete
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Paula Fontanini
ace
I love this....the vibrant colors and super sharp features are very pleasing.
December 8th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture and edit.
December 8th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
This is super cool
December 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
The colours are stunning, such a beautiful image.
December 8th, 2024
