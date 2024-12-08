Previous
Solarized Customs House and Clock Tower by onewing
Solarized Customs House and Clock Tower

It is another very hot humid day and I am staying home today.

Had a very uncomfortable night due to humidity and storms.

I am posting solarized photos for a few days, and I love the orange sky on this shot of the Customs House and Clock Tower in Newcastle.
Paula Fontanini ace
I love this....the vibrant colors and super sharp features are very pleasing.
December 8th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
December 8th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
This is super cool
December 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
The colours are stunning, such a beautiful image.
December 8th, 2024  
