Previous
Photo 954
Solarized Newcastle 4
This is the last of my solarized photos for now.
I think the sky and the water look quite dramatic. Looks a bit like the end of the world doesn't it.
Maybe the ferry boat is trying to escape the apocalypse
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
0
