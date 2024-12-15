Previous
Do You Believe in Fairies by onewing
Do You Believe in Fairies

While I was walking along the cycle path taking photos of tree bark and lichen on the rocks, I came across this beautiful fairy deep in thought sitting on one of the rocks. Luckily, she didn't spot me taking her photo and I left her sitting there to enjoy her peace and quiet.

I had the idea for this photo when I read a book I bought in a charity shop recently about the Cottingley Fairies.

If anyone knows the story, they will know all about it but if not here is a link, courtesy of Wikipedia explaining the story of the Cottingley Fairies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cottingley_Fairies

But of course, my fairy is real. ha ha


Babs

ace
@onewing
Shutterbug ace
She’s a lovely fairy. I love your image.
December 15th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Delightful!!!
December 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
A fairy on a rock, such a wonderful find!
December 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot and I believe edit.
December 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Of course she’s real and beautiful too. Thanks for the Cottingley link.
Are you familiar with Cecily Mary Barker an English illustrator of https://www.washingtoncolor.com/artist/barker/?doing_wp_cron=1734238396.4441170692443847656250
December 15th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
She is beautiful
December 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
I like this a great deal. I think that one must respect fairies, they can be mischievous if bothered.
December 15th, 2024  
