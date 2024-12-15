Do You Believe in Fairies

While I was walking along the cycle path taking photos of tree bark and lichen on the rocks, I came across this beautiful fairy deep in thought sitting on one of the rocks. Luckily, she didn't spot me taking her photo and I left her sitting there to enjoy her peace and quiet.I had the idea for this photo when I read a book I bought in a charity shop recently about the Cottingley Fairies.If anyone knows the story, they will know all about it but if not here is a link, courtesy of Wikipedia explaining the story of the Cottingley Fairies.But of course, my fairy is real. ha ha