Previous
Photo 961
Sailing Into the Nothing
Following on from yesterday's 'fogbow' photo I took this shot of the kayaker as he sailed into the mist.
You can vaguely see a couple of canoeists in front of him in red hi viz vests and hopefully the kayaker didn't sail into them.
The mist was very dense out on the water but cleared on land shortly after this and it turned into a very warm, sunny and humid day.
Even hotter today but a cool change is coming tomorrow I believe.
You probably need to see this on black
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4624
photos
247
followers
132
following
263% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
16th December 2024 7:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Brave man
December 17th, 2024
