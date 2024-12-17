Previous
Sailing Into the Nothing by onewing
Photo 961

Sailing Into the Nothing

Following on from yesterday's 'fogbow' photo I took this shot of the kayaker as he sailed into the mist.

You can vaguely see a couple of canoeists in front of him in red hi viz vests and hopefully the kayaker didn't sail into them.

The mist was very dense out on the water but cleared on land shortly after this and it turned into a very warm, sunny and humid day.

Even hotter today but a cool change is coming tomorrow I believe.

You probably need to see this on black
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Brave man
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact