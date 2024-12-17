Sailing Into the Nothing

Following on from yesterday's 'fogbow' photo I took this shot of the kayaker as he sailed into the mist.



You can vaguely see a couple of canoeists in front of him in red hi viz vests and hopefully the kayaker didn't sail into them.



The mist was very dense out on the water but cleared on land shortly after this and it turned into a very warm, sunny and humid day.



Even hotter today but a cool change is coming tomorrow I believe.



You probably need to see this on black