Previous
Photo 962
The Mist Clearing
I am posting very early today because I am just about to go to the hairdressers to have my hair cut and then out for a Christmas drinks party this afternoon and evening.
This photo was taken as I walked along the path home after taking the Fogbow and the Sailing Into the Nothing photos.
I just happened to spot this couple walking their dog as the mist cleared and got one shot before they disappeared along the path into the trees.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
5
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4625
photos
247
followers
132
following
263% complete
View this month »
Barb
ace
A lovely candid photo with the mist and the people! Those trees are huge! What kind are they?
December 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Very cool.
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful and magical!
December 18th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning capture...love those huge trees, the haze and the beautiful light and shadows.
December 18th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Cut as in, a big change in looks or just a trim?
I like how the fog softens this.
December 18th, 2024
I like how the fog softens this.