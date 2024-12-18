Previous
The Mist Clearing by onewing
The Mist Clearing

I am posting very early today because I am just about to go to the hairdressers to have my hair cut and then out for a Christmas drinks party this afternoon and evening.

This photo was taken as I walked along the path home after taking the Fogbow and the Sailing Into the Nothing photos.

I just happened to spot this couple walking their dog as the mist cleared and got one shot before they disappeared along the path into the trees.
Barb
A lovely candid photo with the mist and the people! Those trees are huge! What kind are they?
December 18th, 2024  
Dianne
Very cool.
December 18th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful and magical!
December 18th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
Stunning capture...love those huge trees, the haze and the beautiful light and shadows.
December 18th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖
Cut as in, a big change in looks or just a trim?

I like how the fog softens this.
December 18th, 2024  
