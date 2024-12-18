The Mist Clearing

I am posting very early today because I am just about to go to the hairdressers to have my hair cut and then out for a Christmas drinks party this afternoon and evening.



This photo was taken as I walked along the path home after taking the Fogbow and the Sailing Into the Nothing photos.



I just happened to spot this couple walking their dog as the mist cleared and got one shot before they disappeared along the path into the trees.