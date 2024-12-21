Previous
Santa's Washing by onewing
Photo 965

Santa's Washing

As there are only a few more sleeps now until Christmas, I thought I had better get into the Christmas spirit.

I took photos of these gift tags and played with them in Photo Fun.

Even though Santa has only one uniform I suppose even he has to do the washing occasionally.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags ace
Such a nice collage and beautifully presented.
December 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Clever idea 🎅🏻
December 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Love it!
December 21st, 2024  
Kathy ace
Very cute and festive.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
