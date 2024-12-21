Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 965
Santa's Washing
As there are only a few more sleeps now until Christmas, I thought I had better get into the Christmas spirit.
I took photos of these gift tags and played with them in Photo Fun.
Even though Santa has only one uniform I suppose even he has to do the washing occasionally.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4628
photos
248
followers
132
following
264% complete
View this month »
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Such a nice collage and beautifully presented.
December 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Clever idea 🎅🏻
December 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Love it!
December 21st, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very cute and festive.
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close