Previous
Photo 966
Mirror Box Parcels
I had another play with one of my gift tags and this one I turned into a mirror box. I am pleased with how this one turned out.
Only three more sleeps.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
6
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4629
photos
248
followers
132
following
264% complete
View this month »
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
December 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love it!
December 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful box with bows even.
December 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How cute- It somewhat looks like a life-size doll house to me.
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Well done, Babs! Great result!
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
December 22nd, 2024
