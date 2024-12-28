Sign up
Previous
Photo 972
The Marina
We have been out in Newcastle all day today and just got home, so here is another photo taken on Christmas Eve from the breakwater.
This is of the Anchorage Resort and marina
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
6
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
24th December 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
l.eggzy
ace
Lovely scene of the mariner. Some $$$ in those boats.
Ps. Loving Newcastle
December 28th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Nice peaceful scene
December 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
What I would give to be living here, a fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene.
December 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
@leggzy
We have been in Newcastle today. Glad you are enjoying it. Look forward to seeing your photos.
These are the cheap boats the posh ones are at the other end of the marina. ha ha
December 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely peaceful scene ! Love the blue of the sky and water !- murky , pea souper days here !!!!!!!!!!!!!
December 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder if people are allowed to live on the boats when in a Marina. Some were in NZ we found.
December 28th, 2024
