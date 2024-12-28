Previous
The Marina by onewing
The Marina

We have been out in Newcastle all day today and just got home, so here is another photo taken on Christmas Eve from the breakwater.

This is of the Anchorage Resort and marina
Babs

@onewing
l.eggzy ace
Lovely scene of the mariner. Some $$$ in those boats.
Ps. Loving Newcastle
December 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice peaceful scene
December 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
What I would give to be living here, a fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene.
December 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
@leggzy We have been in Newcastle today. Glad you are enjoying it. Look forward to seeing your photos.

These are the cheap boats the posh ones are at the other end of the marina. ha ha
December 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely peaceful scene ! Love the blue of the sky and water !- murky , pea souper days here !!!!!!!!!!!!!
December 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder if people are allowed to live on the boats when in a Marina. Some were in NZ we found.
December 28th, 2024  
