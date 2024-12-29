Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 973
And the Winner Is .......
I am still posting photos taken from the breakwater on Christmas Eve.
I was taking photos of this windsurfer when all of a sudden, the speedboat sailed past. It must have given the windsurfer quite a fright as they were so close to him.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4637
photos
248
followers
133
following
266% complete
View this month »
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
Latest from all albums
967
968
424
969
970
971
972
973
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
24th December 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a fabulous action shot, at least he did not fall off ;-)
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific action capture!
December 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love the action! Pretty blue water too
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close