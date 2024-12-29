Previous
And the Winner Is ....... by onewing
Photo 973

And the Winner Is .......

I am still posting photos taken from the breakwater on Christmas Eve.

I was taking photos of this windsurfer when all of a sudden, the speedboat sailed past. It must have given the windsurfer quite a fright as they were so close to him.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous action shot, at least he did not fall off ;-)
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Terrific action capture!
December 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love the action! Pretty blue water too
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact