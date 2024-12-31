Previous
Goodbye 2024 by onewing
Goodbye 2024

Late posting tonight because we have been at the 9 pm fireworks in Nelson Bay.

We drove down to Bagnall beach, left the car there and then walked into Nelson Bay and back after the fireworks. Probably abouf 5 km there and back but it is a lovely warm evening and we knew we would never get parked in the bay and even if we did the traffic would be horrendous getting out again .

I don't think we will be staying up till midnight though as pretty tired now, but Happy New Year to all my 365 friends.

I had a play at solarizing this photo.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Cliff McFarlane ace
A lovely goodbye to 2024. And a happy new year to you
December 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous splash of colour! Beautiful
Have a fab time…
December 31st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Happy New Year Babs.
December 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A bright and beautiful splash of colours - A very Happy Hew Year to both you and David ! 🍾❤️
December 31st, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous result! Happy New Year 2025, Babs!
December 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Happy New Year to you and David.

I’m not a fan of photo faffing, as you know, but this is great! Fabulous colours
December 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous! I did a solarized firework too. Works well for them. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2024  
