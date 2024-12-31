Goodbye 2024

Late posting tonight because we have been at the 9 pm fireworks in Nelson Bay.



We drove down to Bagnall beach, left the car there and then walked into Nelson Bay and back after the fireworks. Probably abouf 5 km there and back but it is a lovely warm evening and we knew we would never get parked in the bay and even if we did the traffic would be horrendous getting out again .



I don't think we will be staying up till midnight though as pretty tired now, but Happy New Year to all my 365 friends.



I had a play at solarizing this photo.

