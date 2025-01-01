The Left Only Footprints

Day one of a new year and a beautiful start to the day.



At 7 am this morning I decided to have a wander along the beach in Nelson Bay.



Last night along with thousands of other people we stood on this beach to watch the New Years Eve fireworks, and I am so pleased to see that not a single soul left any litter behind.



This is one reason I just love it here in the bay, everyone has respect for our local beaches, and they always take their litter home with them. All they left behind were footprints.



I heard on the news that after Christmas Day celebrations in Sydney, Christmas revellers left behind a mountain of rubbish on Bronte Beach. Thank goodness they didn't come up here to celebrate and spoil our beaches.



If people can leave our local beaches clean and tidy like this, why can't they do it in Sydney too.