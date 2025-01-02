Previous
Nelson Bay Marina by onewing
Nelson Bay Marina

Another photo from early on New Years Day. The marina in Nelson Bay looked so calm and peaceful.

Had a busy day today catching up with friends for coffee and after celebrations chat.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Rick ace
Lovely capture.
January 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful scene and capture, quite a bit of money on the water there.
January 2nd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful reflections!
January 2nd, 2025  
