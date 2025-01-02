Sign up
Previous
Photo 977
Nelson Bay Marina
Another photo from early on New Years Day. The marina in Nelson Bay looked so calm and peaceful.
Had a busy day today catching up with friends for coffee and after celebrations chat.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
3
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4641
photos
248
followers
133
following
267% complete
View this month »
Views
15
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
1st January 2025 7:28am
Privacy
Public
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
January 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and capture, quite a bit of money on the water there.
January 2nd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful reflections!
January 2nd, 2025
