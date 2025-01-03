Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Tinnies
Another photo taken early on New Years Day.
Poppo
@terryliv
asked me which boat was mine in response to yesterday's photo, but I think these little tinnies are more in my price range. ha ha.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
7
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4642
photos
248
followers
133
following
Babs
ace
@terryliv
These tinnies are more in my price bracket Poppo 😁
January 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot! Lined up perfectly.
January 3rd, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice and cheerful
January 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I like this image. The repetition of the yellow boat on the blue water is pretty.
January 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great sense of humor, 😆
January 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the bright yellow against the blue water! Pretty capture!
January 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The bright yellow really works well!
January 3rd, 2025
