Tinnies by onewing
Tinnies

Another photo taken early on New Years Day.

Poppo @terryliv asked me which boat was mine in response to yesterday's photo, but I think these little tinnies are more in my price range. ha ha.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Babs ace
@terryliv These tinnies are more in my price bracket Poppo 😁
January 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot! Lined up perfectly.
January 3rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice and cheerful
January 3rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I like this image. The repetition of the yellow boat on the blue water is pretty.
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great sense of humor, 😆
January 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the bright yellow against the blue water! Pretty capture!
January 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
The bright yellow really works well!
January 3rd, 2025  
