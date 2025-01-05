Three Beaches

This isn't my photo, I got it off a Port Stephens website but the reason I wanted to post this was because just before Christmas I thought it would be a good idea to go to each of these beaches and take photos and I will post them over the next week.



The first beach, bottom right is Zenith beach, the centre one is Wreck Beach and the third one is Box Beach. After that is Fingal Bay and The Spit (sandbar) over to Fingal Island.



This is an impressive photo and was probably taken from the top of Tomaree Head. I have climbed Tomaree Head in the past but haven't done that walk and climb for a while.



Anyway this is the introduction to the photos that will follow over the next few days. Hope you enjoy them.

