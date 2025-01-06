Previous
Box Beach 1 by onewing
Photo 981

Box Beach 1

Following on from yesterday's photo, the first beach we went to take photos was Box Beach.

There is a car park not too far away from this beach in bushland so not a difficult beach to reach.

We visited here about 5 pm on the 13 December. It had been a stinking hot day and we thought there may be a cool breeze on the beach.

As we walked along the path to the beach even the sand was still hot, and cicadas were chirping so loud it was deafening.

There was a cool breeze from the ocean though and the beach was almost deserted.

The peaks you can see in this photo are

on the left - Quarry Hill

The second peak - Tomaree Head

The third peak - Yacaaba Headland

The fourth peak - Cabbage Tree Island

and on the far right on the horizon is Boondelbah Island.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Lovely scenery and capture.
January 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a beautiful day. I hope you get a bit of a respite from the heat.
January 6th, 2025  
Lois ace
Beautifully captured.
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact