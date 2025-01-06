Box Beach 1

Following on from yesterday's photo, the first beach we went to take photos was Box Beach.



There is a car park not too far away from this beach in bushland so not a difficult beach to reach.



We visited here about 5 pm on the 13 December. It had been a stinking hot day and we thought there may be a cool breeze on the beach.



As we walked along the path to the beach even the sand was still hot, and cicadas were chirping so loud it was deafening.



There was a cool breeze from the ocean though and the beach was almost deserted.



The peaks you can see in this photo are



on the left - Quarry Hill



The second peak - Tomaree Head



The third peak - Yacaaba Headland



The fourth peak - Cabbage Tree Island



and on the far right on the horizon is Boondelbah Island.