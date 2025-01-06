Sign up
Photo 981
Box Beach 1
Following on from yesterday's photo, the first beach we went to take photos was Box Beach.
There is a car park not too far away from this beach in bushland so not a difficult beach to reach.
We visited here about 5 pm on the 13 December. It had been a stinking hot day and we thought there may be a cool breeze on the beach.
As we walked along the path to the beach even the sand was still hot, and cicadas were chirping so loud it was deafening.
There was a cool breeze from the ocean though and the beach was almost deserted.
The peaks you can see in this photo are
on the left - Quarry Hill
The second peak - Tomaree Head
The third peak - Yacaaba Headland
The fourth peak - Cabbage Tree Island
and on the far right on the horizon is Boondelbah Island.
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4645
photos
248
followers
133
following
Rick
Lovely scenery and capture.
January 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
Looks like a beautiful day. I hope you get a bit of a respite from the heat.
January 6th, 2025
Lois
Beautifully captured.
January 6th, 2025
