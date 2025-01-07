Previous
We Have Rain by onewing
We Have Rain

I am interrupting the three beaches photos for now because today a cool change has arrived, and we finally have had rain. It is quite a relief after the heat we have been experiencing lately.

It is as if the Bay is crying at the moment because my lovely pal Kay passed away yesterday. So sad today.
Barb ace
Beautiful photo, Babs, but truly sad news for you to absorb! Sending prayers for peace and healing of your broken heart!
January 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a dramatic change in the weather, we haven't had rain but its about 15C cooler.

So sorry to hear about your loss. Thinking of you x
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
You have my deepest sympathies for the loss of your friend. It's a lovely weather capture in spite of your circumstances.
January 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I think the weather is sympathizing with you. My deepest sympathy to you over the loss of your friend. I hope all the good memories will be a comfort to you. You will be in my prayers.
January 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
January 7th, 2025  
