Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 982
We Have Rain
I am interrupting the three beaches photos for now because today a cool change has arrived, and we finally have had rain. It is quite a relief after the heat we have been experiencing lately.
It is as if the Bay is crying at the moment because my lovely pal Kay passed away yesterday. So sad today.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4646
photos
248
followers
133
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful photo, Babs, but truly sad news for you to absorb! Sending prayers for peace and healing of your broken heart!
January 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a dramatic change in the weather, we haven't had rain but its about 15C cooler.
So sorry to hear about your loss. Thinking of you x
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
You have my deepest sympathies for the loss of your friend. It's a lovely weather capture in spite of your circumstances.
January 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, I think the weather is sympathizing with you. My deepest sympathy to you over the loss of your friend. I hope all the good memories will be a comfort to you. You will be in my prayers.
January 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
So sorry to hear about your loss. Thinking of you x