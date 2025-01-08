Fun Memories of Kay

As many of you will have seen here on 365, my pal Kay passed away on Monday afternoon (6 January)



Over many years whenever we have been away together on U3A trips and either David or I have taken a photo of Kay and Photoshopped her into places associated with our trips.



Kay loved anything to do with astronomy (and she has even got a star named after her) so the three photos here all have that astronomical theme.



1. In 2019 We went to an exhibition at The Powerhouse Museum celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and it seemed appropriate that I should take a photo of Kay and make her the first woman on the moon.



2. We regularly used to go to Canberra with our U3A for a few days and this photo was taken at Tidbinbilla, Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex. David took a photo of Kay and then photoshopped her trying to climb the deep space communications dish, not very successfully, looking at this photo. Kay wasn't injured in the making of this photo, ha ha



3. In 2012 about 30 of our U3A members went on a cruise ship to Port Douglas to see the solar eclipse and, of course, David had to take a photo of Kay walking on the cruise ship railings. Again Kay wasn't injured, and she didn't go overboard either. I think this one looks very realistic. ha ha



We have lots of other photos of Kay and her antics, but these are my favourite. She was such a good sport and really enjoyed seeing where we were going to place her on our trips away.



I am going to miss her so much, but we have lots of fun memories of our times together. Trips away won't be the same without her.

