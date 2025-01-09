Sign up
Previous
Photo 984
Box Beach 2
Back now to the photos of the three beaches series and this is Box Beach looking towards Fingal Bay. I love the layers of the ocean and the marks where the tide has marked the sand.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful beach!
January 9th, 2025
