Previous
Photo 985
Box Beach 3
One more photo from Box Beach and then I will move on to Zenith Beach.
We scrambled over the rocks to take some photos and I do love watching the waves.
Didn't stay in this spot for long though as the tide was coming in and I didn't want to get stuck.
Just got home. We had our girl's lunch today and it was sad that Kay isn't able to join us anymore. We did raise a glass to her though.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4649
photos
247
followers
133
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
Sizes
Susan Klassen
ace
Very nice! This is beautiful too! Lovely capture!
January 10th, 2025
