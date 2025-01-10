Previous
Box Beach 3 by onewing
Box Beach 3

One more photo from Box Beach and then I will move on to Zenith Beach.

We scrambled over the rocks to take some photos and I do love watching the waves.

Didn't stay in this spot for long though as the tide was coming in and I didn't want to get stuck.

Just got home. We had our girl's lunch today and it was sad that Kay isn't able to join us anymore. We did raise a glass to her though.
Susan Klassen
Very nice! This is beautiful too! Lovely capture!
January 10th, 2025  
