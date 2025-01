Zenith Beach 1

As you know I am posting photos of three of the beaches at Shoal Bay at the moment and the second beach we went to was Zenith Beach.



You can see Tomaree Head on the left and Boondelbah Island off in the distance on this photo.



This was another beach that was very quiet on the day we took the photos. This photo was taken on the 20 December and the tourist season hadn't yet begun. I imagine it is crowded with people now though as it is the summer holidays here in Australia. .