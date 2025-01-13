Wreck Beach Collage

The last of the three beaches we visited was Wreck Beach.



We saw a sign on the day we were at Zenith Beach that showed the trail to Wreck Beach and it said 1.5 km.



We decided to do that walk a few days after the Zenith one. We thought it would be easy but what the sign didn't say was that the 1.5 km was upwards over Stephens Peak and then when you reach the turn off along the path to Wreck Beach itself there are 164 steps down to the actual beach.



It was a killer of a walk on rough, rocky paths but we made it. Luckily on our return we noticed another path and I checked it out on my phone. That path actually led to the road and the walk back to our car at Zenith was much easier.



I sometimes forget that I am 76 years old, ha ha.



Top Row



1. View of Shoal Bay from Stephens Peak track. You can see how high up we were even on this first photo. You can see rooftops of houses on the bottom left of the picture



2. David took this photo of me at the beginning of the climb.



3. First glimpse of Wreck Beach.



Bottom row



1. Wreck Beach crashing waves.



2. Some of the 164 steps to the beach. You can only see about 24 of them in this picture, so you can guess just how much the climb back up again made our legs ache. 328 steps altogether.



3. These two chaps were the only people we saw on this beach. They left Zenith just before we did and they were barefoot and carrying surf boards too.



They spotted the easy way back too as we all reached the top of the steps together. Luckily, they didn't have to walk the trail over the rocky path again barefoot.



Once we reached the main road at Shoal Bay we had to stop for an ice cream. ha ha.



Luckily, we had plenty of water with us on the hike because it was a very warm day.

