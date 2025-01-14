Wreck Beach Panorama

This is the last of my three beaches walk photos now.One last look at Wreck Beach by putting together this panorama. I guess this is a beach I won't be going to again as it was the most difficult one to get to. Glad I did it though.The path from Zenith Beach to Wreck Beach over Stephens Peak is part of the recently completed Tomaree Coastal Walk.Various bits of the walks around our area have been there for a long time and we have done lots of them with our walking group, including One Mile, Boat Harbour, Fishermans Bay, Tomaree Head and lots more but recently New South Wales National Parks have upgraded these walkways through the bush and now there is a continuous walk stretching over 27 km which can be done all at once or in stages.The coastal walk starts at Tomaree Head and ends at Birubi at Anna Bay.Here is a map of the total coastal walk if anyone is interested.Our house is just to the right of Foreshore Drive which is in the top left of the map.