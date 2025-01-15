Previous
The Cheap End and the Expensive End by onewing
Photo 990

The Cheap End and the Expensive End

I wandered down to our local marina yesterday to take some photos of the boats moored there.

As you can see, we have a cheap end and an expensive end and then there are two other bays in between.

There is a lot of money in this marina.

15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cheap or expensive - there are some beautiful boats there. Nicely captured!
January 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful boats! I couldn't afford any of them! LOL
January 15th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
I love the marina's.
January 15th, 2025  
