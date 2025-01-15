Sign up
Photo 990
Photo 990
The Cheap End and the Expensive End
I wandered down to our local marina yesterday to take some photos of the boats moored there.
As you can see, we have a cheap end and an expensive end and then there are two other bays in between.
There is a lot of money in this marina.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Wreck Beach Panorama.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
ace
Cheap or expensive - there are some beautiful boats there. Nicely captured!
January 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful boats! I couldn't afford any of them! LOL
January 15th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
I love the marina's.
January 15th, 2025
