Previous
Photo 991
Storm Brewing - Just the Beginning!
I have been out of action.
I took this photo about 5 pm yesterday afternoon. It was a stinking hot day yesterday (Wednesday) and this particular storm just stayed out at sea.
As it turned out it was just the beginning. A couple of hours after I took this photo, another massive storm arrived and at 8 pm we lost power. The power has only just been restored 24 hours later.
Ausgrid have made a statement saying 140,000 customers have been impacted by the storm and so far, power has been restored to 50,000 homes. We are one of the lucky ones who have just got power back.
We did better than some houses though as we have gas camping stoves, emergency lights and a generator to keep the fridge and freezer going. At least I haven't lost all the meals in my freezer.
I will catch up with your photos tomorrow, it has been a long day.
We went to Kay's funeral today and luckily it was able to go ahead because they had emergency generators at the funeral venue.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous atmospheric photo! Love the shine on the water.
I’ve been worried about you today after hearing about the power being out in your area, I’m glad you are ok and the power is back on, it sure was a vicious storm.
I hope you are doing ok after Kay’s funeral, such a sad day x
January 16th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Catches perfectly the weather conditions. All's well for you, I understand now. I hope you got through the storm safely.
January 16th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautifully captured
January 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and beach scene!
January 16th, 2025
