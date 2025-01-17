Previous
A Bit Breezy by onewing
Photo 992

A Bit Breezy

Sorry I have been out of action, but as some of you know we had no power for 24 hours after a massive storm on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The power came back on Thursday night but today the weather is still wild and bucketing down with rain.

I went up to Fingal Bay this morning to see what the waves were like and as you can see it was a little bit breezy.

What happened to summer.

I will try and catch up tonight and over the weekend but even though we have electricity again now, the Internet and mobile network are still tripping in and out.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Suzanne ace
Wow it is just a bit breezy!

Down here quite cool again today at only 23deg but heating up tomorrow but only to low 30s
January 17th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Great waves
January 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that wonderful wave action, I love the ocean when it is wild like this.
January 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture of those powerful waves!
January 17th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautifully wavy! Take care
January 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
What on earth is going on with our weather?
January 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn Bring back summer. It is wild up here at the moment.
January 17th, 2025  
