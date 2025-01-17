A Bit Breezy

Sorry I have been out of action, but as some of you know we had no power for 24 hours after a massive storm on Wednesday night and Thursday.



The power came back on Thursday night but today the weather is still wild and bucketing down with rain.



I went up to Fingal Bay this morning to see what the waves were like and as you can see it was a little bit breezy.



What happened to summer.



I will try and catch up tonight and over the weekend but even though we have electricity again now, the Internet and mobile network are still tripping in and out.