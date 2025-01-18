Previous
Between Storms by onewing
Between Storms

We had a lull in a storm this morning and I wandered down to our local beach to see if there was any storm damage down there. All seems to have been cleared but I did spot this chap sailing to safety probably between the storms.

Our normally sheltered side of the bay doesn't usually have waves but due to an onshore wind it looks quite choppy.

Just after I took this photo another storm breezed in but all calm again at the moment. Hopefully it has all passed us by now.

I have just had a call from a friend of mine who lives less than 1 km from me and she has had no power since about 6 am today. All her street has no power so maybe they are just doing repairs.

If she hasn't got power back by this evening she can come here for dinner.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, I never liked sailing in choppy seas.

How kind to invite your friend for dinner, sharing is caring :-)
January 18th, 2025  
KWind ace
Wow... it really does look stormy!!
January 18th, 2025  
