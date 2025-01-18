Between Storms

We had a lull in a storm this morning and I wandered down to our local beach to see if there was any storm damage down there. All seems to have been cleared but I did spot this chap sailing to safety probably between the storms.



Our normally sheltered side of the bay doesn't usually have waves but due to an onshore wind it looks quite choppy.



Just after I took this photo another storm breezed in but all calm again at the moment. Hopefully it has all passed us by now.



I have just had a call from a friend of mine who lives less than 1 km from me and she has had no power since about 6 am today. All her street has no power so maybe they are just doing repairs.



If she hasn't got power back by this evening she can come here for dinner.