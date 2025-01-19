Sign up
Photo 994
Industrial Newcastle
I do love industrial scenes and think they work well in black and white.
I took this photo of Orica on Koorangang Island from Stockton.
Orica is one of the largest providers of commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia to mining, quarrying and construction markets.
19th January 2025
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
January 19th, 2025
