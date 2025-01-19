Previous
Industrial Newcastle by onewing
Photo 994

Industrial Newcastle

I do love industrial scenes and think they work well in black and white.

I took this photo of Orica on Koorangang Island from Stockton.

Orica is one of the largest providers of commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia to mining, quarrying and construction markets.
19th January 2025

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
January 19th, 2025  
