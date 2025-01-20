Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 995
Grain Silos
I am posting a few black and white photos taken in Newcastle at the moment.
I think the grain silos at Carrington, Newcastle look good in black and white too.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4659
photos
248
followers
134
following
272% complete
View this month »
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent subject for black and white- the crisp line of the silos and high contrast is perfect.
January 20th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the shapes and lines and the b and w processing works great
January 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looks like Illinois 😊
January 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looks great in b&w!
January 20th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Great tones
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close