Grain Silos by onewing
I am posting a few black and white photos taken in Newcastle at the moment.

I think the grain silos at Carrington, Newcastle look good in black and white too.

20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent subject for black and white- the crisp line of the silos and high contrast is perfect.
January 20th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the shapes and lines and the b and w processing works great
January 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looks like Illinois 😊
January 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks great in b&w!
January 20th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Great tones
January 20th, 2025  
