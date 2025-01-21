Previous
Orica by onewing
Photo 996

Orica

One more photo of the Orica plant on Kooragang Island.

It is a huge chemical plant providing commercial explosives for mining, quarrying and construction companies.

I will try and catch up with your photos tonight, have a lot going on at the moment though.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Barb ace
Terrific b&w capture, Babs!
January 21st, 2025  
