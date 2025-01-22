Teramby Court Murals

I had to go into Nelson Bay this morning to have blood tests taken and then met up with friends for coffee.



I haven't been past Teramby Court for a while so didn't notice that the murals have changed yet again until now.



They must have been here since before Christmas before they do have an Australian Christmas theme to them.



They are by artist Chrissy Young aka Hairy Phish whose work has appeared on Teramby Court before.



The fallen tree on the right of the picture is as a result of our recent storm so couldn't move it to take this photo.



Tomorrow I will post a photo of each of the murals in a collage so you can get a closer look at the artwork and will also give you the titles of each artwork.