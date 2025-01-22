Sign up
Previous
Photo 997
Teramby Court Murals
I had to go into Nelson Bay this morning to have blood tests taken and then met up with friends for coffee.
I haven't been past Teramby Court for a while so didn't notice that the murals have changed yet again until now.
They must have been here since before Christmas before they do have an Australian Christmas theme to them.
They are by artist Chrissy Young aka Hairy Phish whose work has appeared on Teramby Court before.
The fallen tree on the right of the picture is as a result of our recent storm so couldn't move it to take this photo.
Tomorrow I will post a photo of each of the murals in a collage so you can get a closer look at the artwork and will also give you the titles of each artwork.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
