Teramby Court Murals Collage by onewing
Teramby Court Murals Collage

Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals by artist Chrissy Young aka Hairy Phish.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-01-22

I gather they must have changed the artworks just before Christmas as each one has a Christmas theme, but this is the first time lately I have been down that part of town so have only just seen the latest artworks.

Here is a collage of each of the artworks.

Top Left - Christmas Eve on Zenith Beach

Top Right - Pelican Party

Bottom Left - Christmas in the Bay

Bottom Right - In the Gum Trees
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
273% complete

View this month

Dorothy ace
Very nice, glad to see them close up.
January 23rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
How wonderful Babs...A super set of pictures!
January 23rd, 2025  
