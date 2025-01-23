Sign up
Photo 998
Teramby Court Murals Collage
Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals by artist Chrissy Young aka Hairy Phish.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-01-22
I gather they must have changed the artworks just before Christmas as each one has a Christmas theme, but this is the first time lately I have been down that part of town so have only just seen the latest artworks.
Here is a collage of each of the artworks.
Top Left - Christmas Eve on Zenith Beach
Top Right - Pelican Party
Bottom Left - Christmas in the Bay
Bottom Right - In the Gum Trees
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4662
photos
249
followers
128
following
273% complete
View this month »
Dorothy
ace
Very nice, glad to see them close up.
January 23rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
How wonderful Babs...A super set of pictures!
January 23rd, 2025
