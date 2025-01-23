Teramby Court Murals Collage

Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals by artist Chrissy Young aka Hairy Phish.I gather they must have changed the artworks just before Christmas as each one has a Christmas theme, but this is the first time lately I have been down that part of town so have only just seen the latest artworks.Here is a collage of each of the artworks.Top Left - Christmas Eve on Zenith BeachTop Right - Pelican PartyBottom Left - Christmas in the BayBottom Right - In the Gum Trees