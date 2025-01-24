Bluebottle - Portuguese Man o' War

Yesterday afternoon I went for a walk on the beach at Fingal Bay and spotted lots of bluebottles washed up on the beach after our recent storms and wild weather.



As it is the summer holidays here at the moment there were lots of people on the beach including many children. I do hope none of them trod on these nasty creatures.



I was wearing sandals, but many people were walking barefoot.