Bluebottle - Portuguese Man o' War by onewing
Photo 999

Bluebottle - Portuguese Man o' War

Yesterday afternoon I went for a walk on the beach at Fingal Bay and spotted lots of bluebottles washed up on the beach after our recent storms and wild weather.

As it is the summer holidays here at the moment there were lots of people on the beach including many children. I do hope none of them trod on these nasty creatures.

I was wearing sandals, but many people were walking barefoot.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
Kind of pretty, but mean to deal with. I had a friend that tangled with one and the doctor had to scrub it with steel wool and treat it like a major burn.
January 24th, 2025  
