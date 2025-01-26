Previous
Beach Volleyball by onewing
Beach Volleyball

We are almost at the end of January and my feet haven't touched the ground this month. Between medical appointments, social events, Kay's funeral and then the storm and power cuts I am exhausted, ha ha.

I have finally got chance to get back to photos taken at the end of December when David and I had a day in Newcastle. I am going to post a few of the photos over the next week. Hope you enjoy them.

This first shot was taken on the beach near Shortland Esplanade. It was a beautiful day, very warm too.

You can see the Newcastle Ocean Baths in the distance.

Susan Klassen ace
So fun and warm. Lovely capture. It was +1C outside but still winter jacket weather. This looks so inviting.
January 26th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Sure looks a lot warmer than it is here.
January 26th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
This must have been the same day that we went from Nobbys Lighthouse & walked to the Bogey Hole (and everywhere in between & back again), because in my photo of Newcastle Beach, the same guys are playing beach volleyball. We actually stood & watched them for a while (didn't take a photo of them like this though). I recognised the striped shorts & just went & checked my photo, and zooming right in, yes it's the same 4 guys playing. We might have passed you without even knowing.

Wonderful beach shot with the volleyball in action!
January 26th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Saturday 28th?
January 26th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
wow, did not see this for a while.
January 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
@leggzy Well there you go. Yes it was the 28th. David usually goes to his pal Rob's on a Saturday, but that day was cancelled because Rob's family were still at their house, so we decided to have a day in Newcastle. Just looked on the EXIF on the photo and it was taken at 12.46 pm. Were you there then. ha ha

You will have to post your photo of the guys playing volleyball.
January 26th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What a fun beachy scene
January 26th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
@onewing I posted my shot earlier in the month - you have to zoom right in to see them though...mine is from the opposite side to your shot. I'm not sure of the time as my camera is new and it wasn't until a little while ago that I realised the time settings were incorrect. The time on mine is 11.42pm, but now I can't remember if it was only the am/pm that was out....but at a guess it was probably around 11.42am thereabouts. And by the time we walked back & stopped at the Bogey Hole side of the beach for some lunch, it was probably 1-1.30pm.
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2025-01-11
January 26th, 2025  
