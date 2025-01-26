Beach Volleyball

We are almost at the end of January and my feet haven't touched the ground this month. Between medical appointments, social events, Kay's funeral and then the storm and power cuts I am exhausted, ha ha.



I have finally got chance to get back to photos taken at the end of December when David and I had a day in Newcastle. I am going to post a few of the photos over the next week. Hope you enjoy them.



This first shot was taken on the beach near Shortland Esplanade. It was a beautiful day, very warm too.



You can see the Newcastle Ocean Baths in the distance.



