Previous
Photo 1002
Sentinels
The metal posts have guarded the canoe pool next to the Newcastle Ocean Baths since the 1930s. They are looking slightly worse for wear now but still standing proud even though they have been bent and battered by the ocean.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
4
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4666
photos
250
followers
129
following
274% complete
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scene and nicely composed
January 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
This so reminds me of the story of Odysseus when he shot an arrow through the ax heads. Very cool capture.
January 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors and composition. Happy Aussie Day.
January 27th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great pic, Babs, and so evocative!
January 27th, 2025
