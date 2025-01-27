Previous
Sentinels by onewing
Photo 1002

Sentinels

The metal posts have guarded the canoe pool next to the Newcastle Ocean Baths since the 1930s. They are looking slightly worse for wear now but still standing proud even though they have been bent and battered by the ocean.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful scene and nicely composed
January 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
This so reminds me of the story of Odysseus when he shot an arrow through the ax heads. Very cool capture.
January 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and composition. Happy Aussie Day.
January 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great pic, Babs, and so evocative!
January 27th, 2025  
